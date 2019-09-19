Wounded Warrior Project Renews Support for Organization Empowering Military Kids

"Our Military Kids gives military children a chance to be kids again: having fun, learning, and enjoying after-school activities," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Children of wounded veterans experience unique challenges when tragic circumstances require them to assume the role of caregiver to a recovering parent. We're proud to partner with Our Military Kids to help these kids cope and bond with others experiencing the same challenges."

"Extracurricular activities have a huge impact on military kids whose parents are recovering from severe injuries, and support from WWP makes it possible," said Rob Clapper, Executive Director of Our Military Kids. "Almost all of our wounded veterans face financial challenges as a result of their injuries, so the support from WWP allows their children to participate in activities that might not otherwise be possible. It's been a real game-changer for so many military kids."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

