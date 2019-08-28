Wounded Warrior Project Renews Support for Organization Providing Free Reunions to Military Units

"Military life is intense and team-focused, and the spirit of camaraderie and fellowship it creates is hard to find in the civilian world," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Through service, and especially during war, many veterans form very tight bonds and become family to each other. These connections and peer-to-peer support are important to maintain as warriors transition out of the military. That's why we're proud to recommit our support to Warrior Reunion Foundation's efforts to build community, increase resilience, and reduce isolation."

"Wounded Warrior Project has supported us from the very early stages of our mission," said James Ferguson, CEO and founder of Warrior Reunion Foundation. "Our reunions have reconnected over 400 combat veterans. We are proud to partner with Wounded Warrior Project to expand the impact of our reunion program, ensuring many more that served in combat together have the opportunity to reunite, remember, and recover with their brothers and sisters in arms."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

