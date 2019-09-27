Wounded Warrior Project Renews Support for Team Red, White & Blue

The $250,000 grant from WWP supports Team Red, White & Blue's Chapter and Community Program. This program gives veterans and the community consistent and inclusive opportunities to connect through physical and social activities.

"Physical health and wellness remains one of the key challenges facing today's wounded, ill, and injured veterans," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "Which is why it is one of Wounded Warrior Project's main priorities, along with improving social connection and mental health. We're proud to work with Team Red, White & Blue to continue empowering warriors to connect with and lean on each other as they continue forward in their journeys of recovery and rehabilitation."

"Veterans and their families often find themselves isolated," said John Pinter, Executive Director of Team Red, White & Blue. "Team RWB creates a network of support for veterans in their communities through thousands of physical and social activities every year. Wounded Warrior Project's partnership will help us do that. Investments like these cement Team RWB's position as a guardian of the wellbeing of the veteran community."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

