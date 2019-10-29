Wounded Warrior Project Reveals Findings from 10th Annual Warrior Survey

WWP experts shared survey results with congressional staff during a working lunch, with speakers including WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington; WWP Metrics Director Dr. Melanie Mousseau; WWP Chief Program Officer Jennifer Silva; and WWP Financial Wellness Vice President, Tom Kastner.

"The Annual Warrior Survey has provided Wounded Warrior Project with a decade's worth of data to inform the programs and services we offer to wounded warriors, family members, and caregivers," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "This invaluable data also helps our national leaders in Congress, the Department of Defense and the Department of Veterans Affairs modify policies and create legislation that improves the lives of millions of veterans. We're proud to work with them and our partners in the veteran service community to improve the support and resources our nation's warriors receive."

The survey data includes information on the following topics:

Demographic shifts

Deployment trends

Service-connected injuries and health problems

PTSD and traumatic brain injuries

Substance abuse, opioids

Physical health and obesity

Employment and financial stability

Homelessness

Toxic exposures

See the full results of the 2019 Annual Warrior Survey.

