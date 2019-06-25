Wounded Warrior Project Shows Need for Veteran Mental Health Care at CNAS Symposium

Kacie Kelly of the Bush Institute Military Service Initiative moderated a panel that focused on networks of healthcare for service members and veterans. U.S Navy Lt. Alex Balbir, WWP independence services and Warrior Care Network ® director, spoke about how WWP is combating the signature wounds of the global war on terror — post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and traumatic brain injury (TBI). The panel also featured Caitlin Thompson of Cohen Veterans Network and Marsden McGuire of the VA Office of Mental Health.

"There is a tremendous need within the post-9/11 generation of veterans for mental health services," said Balbir. "Of the veterans Wounded Warrior Project serves, 78% report living with PTSD, according to our Annual Warrior Survey. Since 2003, we have proudly invested over $285 million in mental and brain health. And through our Warrior Care Network, wounded veterans receive outpatient therapy for free at four world-renowned academic medical centers."

Warrior Care Network provides clinical care through 2-to-3-week intensive outpatient programs. Each warrior completes over 70 hours of treatment, and more than 90% of participants complete the program.

During the symposium, other panels explored supporting veterans with invisible wounds through clinical and non-clinical programs, including innovative options that support their families — and how they can be sustained in a changing landscape.

WWP also sponsored a screening of the documentary film Homemade, which follows decorated Force Reconnaissance Marine Adam Sorensen during a six-year journey of navigating civilian life and the effects of PTSD, TBI, and addiction on his marriage, family, and work.

