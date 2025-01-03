Wounded Warrior Project Supports Collins Nomination

Wounded Warrior Project

Jan 03, 2025

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Jan. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) congratulates former Rep. Doug Collins on his nomination as the 12th secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) and looks forward to seeing him go through the nomination process as the 119th Congress kicks-off.

Wounded Warrior Project congratulates former Rep. Doug Collins on his nomination as the 12th secretary of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA).
Collins is a colonel in the Air Force Reserve. His distinguished record of service included assignments with the 94th Airlift Wing and as an individual mobilization augmentee to the command chaplain at Robins Air Force Base, Georgia. In addition to his military service, Collins served in Congress from 2013 to 2021.

"Mr. Collins knows first-hand what service to our country means, and his experience serving in the military and Congress underscores his knowledge of the challenges veterans face and how our government can and should help them," WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Walt Piatt said. "He understands the solemn promise our country makes to its service members when they don the uniform."

If confirmed, WWP looks forward to closely working with Mr. Collins. The veterans nonprofit will continue to be a resourceful and knowledgeable partner to VA in providing the programs and services essential to effective transition back into civilian life for our nation's wounded, ill, and injured veterans and their families.

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more about Wounded Warrior Project. 

