Wounded Warrior Project Supports Introduction of The True Cost of War Recognition Act

"Wounded Warrior Project believes that any veteran suffering from toxic exposure–related illness should have access to lifesaving health care and the benefits they deserve," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "We're grateful for Senator Tester's leadership on this issue, and to the Senate Veterans' Affairs Committee for taking swift, bipartisan action to advance the bill. This new legislation combines key aspects of multiple toxic exposure bills introduced by this Congress, all pieces of an important and complex puzzle. The result is a comprehensive solution for all veterans who suffer from toxic exposure illnesses, now and in the future. We call on Congress to pass this important bill and send it to the president's desk without delay."

The True Cost of War Recognition Act will:

Grant the Department of Veteran Affairs health care enrollment eligibility to all veterans who suffered toxic exposures while in service, regardless of their service-connected disability claim status.

Establish presumptive service connection for 11 serious conditions for veterans who were exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances.

Create a framework that requires the VA to establish presumptive service connection when there is scientific evidence of association between all toxic exposures and illnesses.

Concede exposure to burn pits and other toxic substances to ease the evidentiary burden on deployed Gulf War and post-9/11 veterans when filing claims for direct service connection.

Improve toxic exposure training for VA medical and benefits personnel.

