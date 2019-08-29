Wounded Warrior Project Supports Travis Manion Foundation's Leadership Programs

Leading with Your Strengths – a workshop for veterans that helps uncover personal strengths so they can thrive and lead purpose-filled lives.

Character Does Matter – a youth program taught by veterans and Gold Star Families to develop leadership skills and character in the next generation.

"Our nation needs strong role models," said WWP CEO Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Mike Linnington. "I can think of none better than those who were wounded, injured, or became ill in the service of our nation and overcame countless obstacles in their recovery and rehabilitation. We're proud to honor the legacy of Travis Manion by supporting Travis Manion Foundation's programs, which honors Travis' motto of 'If not me, then who.'"

"The partnership between Travis Manion Foundation and Wounded Warrior Project provides a platform for veterans to continue their life of service within their own community," said TMF President Ryan Manion. "Together, we will ensure that veterans have the tools they need to succeed in their post-military lives and are recognized as this nation's most valuable asset."

Learn more about how WWP has granted more than $88 million to 165 veteran and military service organizations involved in the care of America's military community since 2012.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambitions. Learn more.

About Travis Manion Foundation

Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America's national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1st Lt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis' legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, "If Not Me, Then Who..." Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation's heroes lives on in the next generation.



The story of 1st Lt. Travis Manion and his Naval Academy brother Lt. (SEAL) Brendan Looney have been publicized in the book Brothers Forever, and additional information about the Foundation can be found at www.travismanion.org.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

