Wounded Warrior Project Teams Up with Deloitte to Empower Veterans Seeking Employment

"It's a really well put together professional development seminar focused on providing veterans with tools and strategic development on transition strategies," said Michael Cox, a Navy veteran who attended a boot camp in San Antonio and recently landed a program management job with UnitedHealthcare. "I appreciated them bringing veterans in from Deloitte who have made the successful transition themselves. They really invested in making sure the people who were facilitating the trainings were top-notch, and I really appreciated that."

Presented by Deloitte professionals, employment boot camps feature instruction on:

Elevator pitches

Career road maps

Resume writing

Interview skills, and

Business etiquette.

"Warriors are learning the critical skills they need to successfully transition from the military to the civilian workforce," said Michael Loubert, WWP career counseling regional director. "We can't thank Deloitte enough for their support. Warriors are well onto their next mission in life because of it."

Each employee boot camp includes 20 to 30 warriors and family members and takes place over two to three days.

"These boot camps are a reflection of Deloitte's philanthropic efforts to support our nation's veterans," said Christopher Ensign, managing director in the federal health practice, Deloitte Consulting LLP who champions the employment boot camps. "They have paid the ultimate sacrifice, and we are honored to work with Wounded Warrior Project to assist them in their return back to the civilian workforce."

Find out more about how WWP helps warriors start their next mission.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

Please see www.deloitte.com/us/about for a detailed description of our legal structure.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project