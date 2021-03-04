Wounded Warrior Project Testifies Before Senate and House Veterans Affairs Committees

Whole health and wellness – focusing on mental health, suicide prevention, and substance use disorder.

Toxic exposures – granting access to care for warriors ill due to toxic exposures while in service.

Women veterans – access to care, military to civilian transition, and PTSD related to military sexual trauma.

Financial security – modernization of VA benefits and concurrent receipt for warriors injured in combat or training for combat.

Caregivers – mental health care for caregivers, respite care, and addressing complex care coordination challenges.

The Global War on Terrorism Memorial – granting authority to build the GWOT Memorial on the National Mall.

Read the entire testimony and WWP's detailed list of recommendations for these legislative priorities.

Linnington called on the Veterans Affairs committees to implement numerous changes in policy, reforms to existing laws, and new legislation to benefit our nation's wounded veterans living with the visible and invisible wounds of war and those struggling with their transition to civilian life.

"With the beginning of this 117th Congress, the committees have the chance to make the necessary reforms that will provide wounded veterans and their families with the resources, care, and treatment they need to thrive in their civilian lives," Linnington said. "Our legislative recommendations, with the combined efforts of the military and veteran community, as well as our leaders in Congress and the White House, will continue to push our nation toward providing the optimal benefits veterans deserve.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.

