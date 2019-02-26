Wounded Warrior Project to Address Joint Veterans Affairs Committees

She will also call on Congress to:

Ask members to support legislation on the Specially Adapted Housing grant.

Reintroduce and support the Fair Heroes Act.

Hold hearings and commission much needed comprehensive studies into toxins, including burn pits, and traumatic brain injury.

When: 2:00 pm on Thursday, March 7, 2019

Where: SD-G50 Dirksen Senate Office Building

Who: Senate and House Committees on Veterans' Affairs

"It's an honor to be invited to testify to the joint session of the Senate and House Veterans Affairs Committees," said Bardorf. "Wounded Warrior Project proudly represents the voice of the courageous veterans we serve and the millions of Americans who care about their well-being. We look forward to sharing our 2019 legislative priorities with members of the committees and working with them to address the issues we believe matter most to wounded veterans and the 116th Congress."

To learn more about how WWP works with our nation's leaders to improve the lives of wounded veterans and their families, visit https://wwp.news/Newsroom. To receive a copy of WWP's full written testimony, please reach out to Mattison Brooks on the Government and Community Relations communications team.

