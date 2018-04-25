Wounded Warrior Project to Participate in Big Payback on May 2

From 12:00 am until 11:59 pm on May 2, supporters can visit https://www.thebigpayback.org/WWP to donate to WWP. Their generosity will make it possible for wounded warriors to take part in connection opportunities and benefit from program resources at no cost to them. Results from the 2017 WWP Annual Warrior Survey illustrate the importance of connection at WWP outreach events. To learn more, visit https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey

Additionally, WWP will open its doors in Nashville for a special luncheon where attendees will be able to see the Nashville office up close, meet staff, and hear from Marine Corps veteran Sal Gonzalez about how WWP empowered him during his recovery.

Luncheon Details

Where: 223 Rosa L. Parks Ave., Suite 301, Nashville, TN

When: 11:30 am – 1:00 pm

Who: RSVP to Eva Jenkins at ejenkins@woundedwarriorproject.org or 904.646.6916.

"The communities where our warriors live and work have a significant role in their recoveries," said Gary Corless, WWP chief development officer. "Members of the community interact daily with the injured service members we serve, and they see the need is great and growing. That perspective gives them a chance to understand some of the challenges warriors face when returning to civilian life, but also where they can support those Wounded Warrior Project serves. Events like The Big Payback make a significant difference. We're extremely grateful for the past generosity of the Nashville community and are excited about this year's event."

WWP also connects warriors through services focused on mental and physical health and wellness, financial wellness, independence, government relations, and community relations and partnerships. If you are interested in impacting the lives of warriors and joining our team, visit https://www.linkedin.com/company/125657.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) connects, serves, and empowers wounded warriors. Read more at http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wounded-warrior-project-to-participate-in-big-payback-on-may-2-300633944.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

