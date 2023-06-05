Wounded Warrior Project to Team Up with VA to Empower Veterans at Adaptive Sports Clinic

Wounded Warrior Project

05 Jun, 2023, 11:12 ET

SAN DIEGO, June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) will collaborate with the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to host 140 veterans for the 16th annual National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic this week in San Diego. WWP is both sponsoring the event and leading the cycling portion of the clinic with staff members from the nonprofit's Soldier Ride® program.

"We're thrilled to sponsor this event for the fifth year and work with VA to honor and empower warriors across the country," said Meghan Wagner, Physical Health and Wellness director for WWP. "Adaptive sports help warriors improve their health, build camaraderie, and improve their quality of life. The social support gained through events like this one is absolutely critical to a veteran's recovery."  

VA's National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic is a rehabilitative and educational hands-on program that offers wounded veterans from across the country an opportunity to engage in adaptive sports and recreational activities. The event, an extension of rehabilitation care veterans receive at VA facilities, introduces and strengthens knowledge of different sports and the modified techniques designed to address specific injuries, including spinal cord injury, visual impairments, orthopedic amputation, and traumatic brain injuries. Activities will include sailing, surfing, adaptive fitness, kayaking, and cycling.

"Participating in these exciting and fun activities reinforces to the veterans that they can successfully adapt to their new lives after an injury, discover new interests and continue to participate in many activities once they return home," said Maggie Kremer, director of the National Veterans Summer Sports Clinic. "This annual summer sports clinic could not happen without the support we've received from our partners such as Wounded Warrior Project, many coaches and volunteers." 

Soldier Ride is a nationally recognized multi-day, adaptative riding event that hosts wounded, injured, and ill veterans virtually and at in-person events across the country. It is one of three WWP programs – including Adaptive Sports and Physical Health and Wellness – that incorporate modified components into athletic sports and physical fitness to accommodate all skill levels and abilities.

These programs were designed to not only empower warriors to become well-adjusted in mind and body but also to impact quality of life factors such as increased mobility, improved sleep, and decreased stress. Soldier Ride helps warriors build their confidence and strength through shared physical activities and bonds of service in a supportive environment.  

WWP's Annual Warrior Survey confirms these programs and initiatives like the VA Summer Sports Clinic are critical to warriors' overall wellness. The 2022 survey concluded that 54.6% of WWP warriors reported physical activity helps them cope with stress or mental health concerns.

Learn more about how WWP programs help warriors manage mental health through physical activity and connecting with other veterans. 

About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers — helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more.    

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

