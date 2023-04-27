WASHINGTON, April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wounded Warrior Project issued the following statement encouraging Congress to ensure the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has the resources to provide care and benefits to wounded, ill, and injured veterans:

Wounded Warrior Project urges Congress to fund veterans support.

"As Congress debates raising the debt limit and legislation to fund the government, Wounded Warrior Project urges Congress to adequately resource the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to ensure veterans continue to receive the support they have earned and depend on. Access to high-quality health care and prompt connection to VA benefits have consistently been among the most critical factors in creating successful outcomes for veterans and mitigating risks to their mental, physical, and financial well-being.

"For 20 years, Wounded Warrior Project has served and advocated for post-9/11 wounded, ill, and injured service members, veterans, families, and their caregivers. Our nation's most severely injured need our collective support. While we appreciate members on both sides of the aisle who have publicly stated veterans' funding will not be a target of cuts or who have committed to finding ways to reduce spending without impacting our nation's commitment to veterans, we urge Congress to ensure VA will have the funding to meet its fiscal year 2024 obligations. These resources are required to expand care and support contained in the STRONG Veterans Act, the Cleland-Dole Act, and the historic Honoring Our PACT Act. The PACT Act will finally connect tens of thousands of veterans to life-saving health care and the benefits they have earned as a result of toxic exposures."

