Wounded Warrior Project using art therapy to address PTSD

U.S. Marine and mental health expert explain the healing power of art

*** June is PTSD Awareness Month ***

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., June 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Research shows creative activity can reduce stress hormones, help people process emotions, and serve as a tool for managing mental health. That is why Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) is helping connect military veterans and service members with creative outlets and therapies to manage the most common health issues affecting those who served.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/9198752-wounded-warrior-project-art-therapy-ptsd/

WWP™, which supports wounded post-9/11 veterans and service members, their families, and caregivers, understands the importance of mental wellness. According to WWP's latest Warrior Survey:

Three in four warriors registered with Wounded Warrior Project reported living with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) in 2022.

PTSD, anxiety, and depression are 3 of the 4 most common health issues reported by warriors registered with Wounded Warrior Project.

Wounded Warrior Project's Dr. Erin Fletcher, Psy.D., discusses how art therapies and creative expression help veterans. She's joined by Marine-turned-musician Sal Gonzalez who recently made his debut at the Grand Ole Opry, one of the highest honors in country music.

For more information, please

visit: woundedwarriorproject.org/combatstigma

MORE ABOUT DR. ERIN FLETCHER, PSY.D.:

Erin Fletcher, Psy.D., is a behavioral health expert and the director of Warrior Care Network® at Wounded Warrior Project. She oversees a national collaboration with clinical partners that makes it easier for veterans and service members to access mental health or brain injury care. Among her passions is combining alternative therapies and evidence-based treatments to help improve mental and emotional wellness, which research shows can improve quality of life, resilience, and ability to thrive.

MORE ABOUT SAL GONZALEZ:

Sal Gonzalez joined the U.S. Marine Corps in 2003. A year later, he survived an explosion that required his leg to be amputated below the left knee. He recovered with help from Wounded Warrior Project and learned to write music while working as a bouncer for Nashville's iconic Bluebird Café. Now a professional musician, Sal has appeared on America's Got Talent and travels the country raising awareness for the needs of veterans. Sal strives to show others how music can be a powerful tool for getting through dark times. He shares wisdom from his mental health battle and the music he wrote along the way.

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project