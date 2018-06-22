Wounded Warrior Project Veteran Hosts Public Yoga Event in Chicago on June 30

While recovering at Walter Reed Army Medical Center (WRAMC) from his wounds sustained in Iraq in 2004, Dan received a backpack from WWP containing comfort items. This connection with WWP dramatically impacted his personal and professional life; to this day he credits WWP for his successful rehabilitation, positive attitude, "can do" spirit, and passion for helping his fellow injured warriors.

"For me, yoga helps me stay present, in the present moment," Dan said. "I lived with the invisible wounds of war for years, and I learned tools to cope with those wounds. Yoga gave me the tools to heal. Yoga has given me those tools to not let anything that happened in the past affect me now. The best of our life hasn't happened yet – and once we realize that, we can start to create a life we're proud of."

Since 2003, WWP has been a tireless advocate for our nation's finest, improving the lives of over half a million warriors and their families. WWP is committed to helping wounded veterans achieve their highest ambition. When they're ready to start their next mission, WWP stands ready to serve.

Date: Saturday, June 30

When: 11:30 am – 2 pm

Where: Millennium Park – 201 E. Randolph St., Chicago

The local community is invited to attend, and donations to support warriors served by WWP are encouraged. Magnus Charitable Trust, a local philanthropic organization, has promised to match donations up to $20,000. Thanks to generous donors, warriors never pay a penny for WWP programs – because they paid their dues on the battlefield. To learn more, visit http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org.

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wounded-warrior-project-veteran-hosts-public-yoga-event-in-chicago-on-june-30-300670497.html

SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project

Related Links

https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org

