Wounded Warriors and Families Explore Zoo After Hours
Apr 29, 2019, 11:00 ET
SAN ANTONIO, April 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Injured veterans and their families met the wildlife at the San Antonio Zoo during an after-hours tour organized by Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP).
"We came to the zoo so that our daughter can see the animals from a new perspective," said Jeremy Piper, an Army veteran who attended the event with his wife and daughter. Jeremy has vision impairment in his left eye and retired from the Army about a year ago. The zoo visit and other WWP activities give him the chance to connect with fellow warriors and learn about additional WWP services.
"I enjoyed the presentation on resources for veterans after the zoo tour, and I've also participated in job fairs organized by Wounded Warrior Project," Jeremy said.
WWP connection events allow networking between warriors and families and introduce additional WWP programs and services. After-hours tours give warriors an opportunity to walk through uncrowded spaces and enjoy time with their families in a comfortable environment.
Socializing with other veterans helps warriors connect with the support network they need to overcome the challenges they face. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the wounded warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (52.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health concerns.
To learn more about how WWP connects warriors to build strength through community, visit https://wwp.news/GetConnected.
About Wounded Warrior Project
Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.
SOURCE Wounded Warrior Project
