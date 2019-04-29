Wounded Warriors and Families Explore Zoo After Hours

"I enjoyed the presentation on resources for veterans after the zoo tour, and I've also participated in job fairs organized by Wounded Warrior Project," Jeremy said.

WWP connection events allow networking between warriors and families and introduce additional WWP programs and services. After-hours tours give warriors an opportunity to walk through uncrowded spaces and enjoy time with their families in a comfortable environment.

Socializing with other veterans helps warriors connect with the support network they need to overcome the challenges they face. In a WWP survey (https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/survey) of the wounded warriors it serves, more than half of survey respondents (52.6 percent) expressed they talk with fellow veterans to address their mental health concerns.

