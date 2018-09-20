Wounded Warriors Cycling Across America Meet in Louisville for Team Swap

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8350131-soldier-ride-across-america-wounded-warrior-project/

"I'm proud and humbled to have spent such a special time with my fellow warriors and interact with the community through our journey," said Shonda Gloude-Jones, U.S. Army veteran and Soldier Ride Across America East Coast team cyclist. "This was a once-in-a-lifetime experience, and I'm honored to have been a part of it. "

Soldier Ride Across America has a 3,300-mile route – with each regional team riding more than 1,000 miles. The ride is broken between three teams representing the U.S. East Coast, Central, and West Coast regions. The East Coast team began at One World Trade Center in New York City on Sept. 8 and now passes the torch to the Central team, which will continue through Kentucky and Tennessee this week as they make their way to Lubbock, Texas, for the final handoff to the West Coast team on Sept. 26.

This trek across the nation unites wounded warriors and helps them redefine personal strengths. It rekindles the battle buddy mentality that is so crucial in military service. Despite many obstacles, East Coast team warriors refuse to give up and continue to use the experience as a catalyst to show the public and themselves that with support and motivation, anything is possible.

"When I saw the East Coast team finish their ride, I got goosebumps," said Jered Holder, U.S. Army veteran and Soldier Ride Across America Central team cyclist. "I'm excited to go – but I'm also anxious. I just want to make everyone proud and continue what East Coast team did to inspire the nation."

Mike Owens, WWP Soldier Ride manager, agrees.

"The Soldier Ride Across America East Coast team was filled with emotion at the end of their ride," Mike said. "There were a lot of tears and hugs. It's a rewarding journey, and I'm excited for all the warriors to experience that sense of accomplishment."

About Wounded Warrior Project

Since 2003, Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) has been meeting the growing needs of warriors, their families, and caregivers – helping them achieve their highest ambition. Learn more: http://newsroom.woundedwarriorproject.org/about-us.

