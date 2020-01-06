Wounded Warriors Find Their Baaahmaste at Goat Yoga

After class, veterans chatted with each other and enjoyed free time interacting with the goats. Some pet the goats, while others took photos. The loose structure allowed injured veterans to exercise without pressure and have opportunities to connect with other veterans in a serene environment.

Army veteran Bianca Tolbert tried goat yoga for the first time. She had done yoga before, but this experience was different. "The instructors were flexible, and you could choose to do yoga or pause to enjoy the goats," Bianca said.

Bianca first heard about goat yoga through WWP, after participating in other veteran connection and wellness activities. "I love the tiny baby goats, and they do climb on you."

Doing yoga with goats was "a great experience" for Bianca. She also credits WWP with helping her reach a milestone in her wellness goals after attending a three-day health clinic in Chicago. Bianca was able to implement new techniques into her workout with the help of a WWP wellness coach via biweekly phone calls for three months after the clinic. This helped her establish a healthy routine and maintain it long-term.

WWP provides services in both physical and mental health to help warriors thrive in their communities. Learn more about how programs like this help warriors manage mental health through physical activity and connecting with others.

