Wounded Warriors Front and Center at Pro Golf Tournament

Patrick, along with 13 other Wounded Warrior Project® (WWP) warriors and their guests, attended the QBE Shootout at Tiburon Golf Club in Naples, Florida recently. Rory Sabbatini and Kevin Tway won the tournament, which featured notable golfers, including Bubba Watson, Graeme McDowell, and Lexi Thompson.

"We were thrilled to partner with QBE to further expand our relationship with Wounded Warrior Project," said tournament director Rob Hartman. "Our tournament host Greg Norman has always had a great appreciation for the United States military and has made it a priority throughout his career to support our veteran community."

Patrick and other warriors volunteered to hold the flag on the 17th hole as golfers putted.

At that same hole, global insurance company and tournament host QBE donated $5,000 for each birdie and $10,000 for each eagle to WWP. On Sunday, they wrote a check for $155,000, which will empower wounded veterans and their families through WWP.

"In addition to raising money for a very deserving organization that serves those who protect our country and freedoms, the QBE Shootout provided us with an opportunity to engage wounded warriors in a more personal and meaningful way," said David Mozdziak, QBE vice president of marketing. "My time with the wounded warriors made this year's QBE Shootout a uniquely enjoyable and unforgettable experience."

QBE has supported WWP since 2011, including through WWP's career counseling and Warrior Care Network®, which provides critical mental health care to warriors. QBE has also participated in WWP's Carry Forward® 5K, and its Soldier Ride® physical health and wellness program.

"QBE provided an incredible experience for our warriors at the tournament and have been steadfast supporters of injured veterans and their families," said WWP vice president of resource development Brea Kratzert Todd. "We're grateful for their passion to help us honor and empower wounded warriors."

Organizations like QBE are instrumental in helping WWP provide free, life-changing programs and services to warriors and their families.

