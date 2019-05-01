Wounded Warriors Give Back to Community and Uncover History

"I thought it would be a great opportunity to simply give back to the community," Ramon said. "Then I learned the history, nature, and scope of the project, and that changed everything. It's hard to describe the emotions as we find new graves, clear brush, and clean headstones to reveal pieces of history. Each instance is an opportunity to continue to honor those buried here. It's my way to let them know that I would not let the world forget the footprints that they left on this earth."

Army veteran Pamela Travis, who helps organize the veteran volunteers, echoed that feeling. "I'm happy to contribute to making this historic cemetery more accessible. We've found headstones that hadn't been accounted for, so family members will now be able to have access that they didn't have before."

"I'm also here because I want to pay it forward," Pamela added. "Any way I can give back through volunteering with other veterans is a way to acknowledge the big difference Wounded Warrior Project has made in my life."

"Part of my purpose is to give back," Ramon said. "I'm proud to work alongside of those who saw a vision of a place where generations of families could not only come and pay honor to loved ones, but be able to complete genealogies as people reconnect to their past. It has been truly fulfilling to be a part of this restoration project."

