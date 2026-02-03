Woven Solutions Appoints Wayne McCool to Board of Advisors

RESTON, Va., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven Solutions, a leading provider of technology and software solutions for the national security community, is excited to announce the appointment of intelligence community veteran Wayne McCool to its Board of Advisors. This announcement follows Woven's recent establishment of a Board of Advisors to support growth initiatives, recent acquisition of Cystemic Security in November of last year, and its partnership with Falfurrias Management Partners in August of last year.

Wayne McCool, a former Senior Intelligence Service officer in the Central Intelligence Agency's Directorate of Analysis, brings deep intelligence community experience to Woven. With more than three decades of military and intelligence experience leading global intelligence programs and digital transformation efforts, Wayne served in multiple C-suite roles at CIA, providing strategic planning and risk management and building high impact teams. His most recent assignment was the Associate Deputy Director for Analysis, which is responsible for identifying global risks, emerging trends, and actionable opportunities for policy makers and military leaders. He ensured the quality of global intelligence analysis at the CIA, the professional development of the several thousand officers, and the innovation of technology, tools, and capabilities for the analytic workflow.

Wayne joins Michael Widener, another former Senior Intelligence Service executive at CIA focused on human intelligence collection and covert action, as the second member of Woven's board of advisors. Wayne will help drive strategy and mission focus as Woven accelerates their delivery of AI-enabled software that powers the full intelligence cycle for national security customers. Wayne will provide invaluable insights for some of Woven's largest programs, including the delivery of software and solutions which support the production and dissemination of finished intelligence products across the intelligence community.

"Wayne McCool's addition to Woven's Board of Advisors marks an important step for the company," said Ajay Patel, co-founder and senior partner of Woven. "His deep understanding of the intelligence cycle, long-standing relationships across the intelligence community, and decades of experience will directly strengthen our ability to support the nation's most critical intelligence missions."

About Woven

Woven Solutions is a Reston, Virginia-based engineering firm specializing in cloud-native software development, DevOps, cybersecurity, and data solutions for national security customers. Known for its technical excellence and people-first culture, Woven brings together top engineering talent to deliver scalable, secure, and mission-critical systems. The company's integrated approach, combining deep domain knowledge with agile delivery, has made it a trusted partner to government and enterprise clients seeking clarity, speed, and innovation. For more information, visit www.wovensolutions.io.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused, middle market private equity fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the government and business services, food manufacturing, and industrial technology sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy and market insights, finance and integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com .

