Woven Solutions Appoints Michael Widener to Board of Advisors

RESTON, Va., Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woven Solutions, a leading provider of technology and software solutions for the national security community, is excited to announce the appointment of intelligence community veteran Michael Widener to its Board of Advisors. This announcement follows Woven's recent acquisition of Cystemic Security and its partnership with Falfurrias Management Partners in August of last year.

Michael Widener, a former Senior Intelligence Service executive at the Central Intelligence Agency and four-time Chief of Station/Base, brings decades of experience to Woven's Board of Advisors through his leadership of historically large and complex CIA programs in Africa, Europe, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Michael also led CIA efforts related to understanding the impact of advanced computing, microelectronics, next-generation communications, and other emerging technologies on US national security by harnessing expertise from the US private sector and worldwide venture capital ecosystem to deliver new capabilities into the intelligence community. Michael is also the co-founder of the dual-use software product company, M2 Foundry, Inc.

As the inaugural member of Woven's Board of Advisors, Michael will provide strategic direction and focus as Woven enhances its delivery of AI-enabled mission software for vital national security customers. Michael's years of leading human intelligence and covert action programs will position Woven on the leading edge of mission relevant, emerging technical requirements within some of the highest priority intelligence community problem sets.

"We are honored to welcome Michael Widener to our Board of Advisors," said Ajay Patel, co-founder and senior partner of Woven. "Michael's deep mission understanding and decades of experience will support our delivery of the most impactful AI-enabled software and solutions supporting the intelligence community."

About Woven

Woven Solutions is a Reston, Virginia-based engineering firm specializing in cloud-native software development, DevOps, cybersecurity, and data solutions for national security customers. Known for its technical excellence and people-first culture, Woven brings together top engineering talent to deliver scalable, secure, and mission-critical systems. The company's integrated approach, combining deep domain knowledge with agile delivery, has made it a trusted partner to government and enterprise clients seeking clarity, speed, and innovation. For more information, visit www.wovensolutions.io.

About Falfurrias

Falfurrias Capital Partners is an operationally focused, middle market private equity fund focused on investing in high-growth companies in the government and business services, food manufacturing, and industrial technology sectors. The team is comprised of investors and proven operators, as well as in-house resources across strategy and market insights, finance and integration, human capital, and technology. The fund is managed by Falfurrias Management Partners, a Charlotte-based private equity firm founded in 2006 by Hugh McColl Jr., former chairman and CEO of Bank of America; Marc Oken, former CFO of Bank of America; and Managing Partner Ed McMahan. The firm has raised $3.6 billion across seven funds and invests in growing, middle-market businesses in sectors where the firm's operational resources, relationships, and sector expertise can be employed to complement portfolio company executive teams in support of growth objectives. For more information, visit www.falfurrias.com.

SOURCE Woven Solutions