WOW! Adds First Fiber Internet Customers in Wekiwa Springs, Florida

Wekiwa Springs Residents and Businesses Now Have a New Choice for Fast, Reliable, State-of-the-Art Internet

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced it has added its first customers in Wekiwa Springs, Florida. Now residents in Wekiwa Springs can subscribe to WOW! fiber services and the company's fastest speeds available, which include symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gbps.

Subscribers to WOW!'s fiber Internet will receive the necessary equipment upfront to get started along with WiFi at no extra cost, unlimited data, and no annual contracts. New customers will benefit from WOW!'s introductory offers with free professional installation and Visa Rewards gift cards. WOW! recently announced customers will soon be able to take advantage of special promotional offers for YouTube TV, with its robust channel lineup and add-on services such as NFL Sunday Ticket. Among its suite of products, WOW! will offer reliable home phone plans and WOW! mobile powered by Reach, in addition to business fiber services including business premium fiber with speeds up to 5 Gigs and Whole-Business WiFi beginning the first of July.

This expansion is part of WOW!'s ongoing initiative to bring its advanced fiber technology and award-winning customer service to its Greenfield markets, including additional areas in Seminole County and Orange County, Florida as well as Greenville County, South Carolina. WOW! continues to make significant progress toward meeting its Greenfield expansion goals, with customers activated in Altamonte Springs, FL and widespread construction underway across the Central Florida communities of Casselberry, Fairview Shores, Fern Park, Forest City, Goldenrod, Lake Mary, Longwood, Ocoee, Sanford, Sanlando Springs, Winter Garden, and Winter Springs

"As we continue to gain great momentum towards reaching 400,000 new homes passed by 2027, we're thrilled to offer additional choice for reliable, multi-Gig broadband to communities in Central Florida," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We look forward to welcoming even more new customers to WOW! in the coming months and delighting them with our innovative services and dedication to offering an outstanding customer experience."

WOW!'s all-fiber Internet services will continue to become available to customers in additional neighborhoods as construction continues throughout Central Florida. For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit https://www.wowway.com/now-expanding.

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone
WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last five consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

