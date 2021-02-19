WOW! Announces New Fiber Flex Data Service to Support Small, Mid-Sized Businesses

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Feb. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, announced its new Fiber Flex data service, an alternative, cost-efficient high-speed data service, is now available to support small and medium-sized businesses who have been disproportionately impacted by the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

A significant percentage of small businesses across the country have run out of government funding, have already shut their doors or are waiting on a new round of loans to help them weather the current economic crisis. As the pandemic continues to impact the economy, some business owners are saying that without another PPP loan, they might not survive. In fact, 50 percent of small businesses only see themselves being able to operate for a year or less before having to shut down for good. WOW!'s Fiber Flex product recognizes that internet reliability and speed are a necessity for operating a successful business in today's technology-centric world and is intended to support businesses which are cash-strapped and need to address other financial matters.

"Our focus has always been to ensure our business customers have reliable access to the internet at an affordable price," said Henry Hryckiewicz, CTO at WOW!. "Fiber Flex is the perfect solution for our business customers to be able to meet their operational goals at a considerably lower price than what they are used to paying. The cost of internet access should never be a barrier when it comes to operating a business, especially under the dire conditions we've witnessed during the pandemic. We hope that this new product provides small and mid-size business owners with a bit of relief knowing they don't have to sacrifice this component of their business operations in order to stay afloat."

Fiber Flex is now available in seven of WOW!'s markets, including cities in Alabama, Tennessee, Indiana, Georgia, Ohio, South Carolina and Florida. Fiber Flex provides fast, reliable high-speed data services over WOW!'s fiber network to small and medium businesses at a reduced cost, with asymmetrical speed tiers, so customers don't have to pay for upload speeds they may not need.

WOW! Business customers have the option to combine Fiber Flex with commercial voice services and Whole-Business WiFi to maximize the potential of WOW!'s business offerings.

For more information on WOW! Business products, pricing, and services offered, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized seven times by the National Association for Business Resources' as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last three consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About WOW! Business

WOW! Business provides data, Internet, voice and cloud services to businesses and wholesale customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. The company is dedicated to delighting customers with friendly service and providing reliable, easy and pleasantly surprising quality products and services at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com .

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

Related Links

https://www.wowway.com/

