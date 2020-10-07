WOW! Announces Promotions to Strengthen Network and Engineering Teams

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the promotion of Gary Nilsen to senior vice president, engineering, and Ryan Mitchell to vice president, network, product and service engineering. In their new roles, Nilsen and Mitchell will lead WOW!'s network and engineering teams toward exceeding the goals and metrics set for the company's continued growth.

"Gary and Ryan have each taken on increasingly expansive roles in the last year or two and have worked hard to meet and overcome many of the challenges the COVID-19 pandemic has presented regarding demands on our network," said Henry Hryckiewicz, CTO at WOW!. "Both Gary and Ryan have played key roles in WOW!'s success in providing the best products and services to our customers."

Gary Nilsen promoted to senior vice president

Nilsen has been with WOW! for more than 20 years. He will continue to guide development for the company's network and engineering operations, focused on driving innovation for WOW!'s extensive product and services offerings.

"I am excited to help lead the continued transformation to a broadband-first company delivering innovative products and services to customers as I assume this new role," said Nilsen. "We have a remarkable engineering team that constantly works toward keeping WOW! at the top as a leading broadband services provider."

Ryan Mitchell earns vice president role

Mitchell joined WOW! in 2000 and moved into roles with increasing responsibilities. In 2007, he was senior manager of architecture and planning where he was responsible for voice network architecture, capacity planning, vendor and supply chain management, contract management, and product development. In 2012 he was promoted to senior director, network, product and service engineering where he led his teams in technology operations. In his new position, Mitchell will execute on top priorities for technology and engineering initiatives to help build upon the sustained growth for the company's broadband network.

"Having been at WOW! for 20 years, I can attest to the drive and dedication of our employees," said Mitchell. "I look forward to working on our priority initiatives as we continue to build our robust broadband network."

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

