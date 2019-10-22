WOW! Elects Barry S. Volpert to Board of Directors

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband and communications service provider, today announced the election of Barry S. Volpert to the WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone Board of Directors.

Volpert has a distinguished background in finance and investing, including having managed many investments in the cable and fiber industry over his 30+ year career. He is the CEO and co-founder of Crestview Partners, an investment firm that manages funds with over $9 billion of aggregate capital commitments. Prior to his role at Crestview, Volpert spent 18 years at Goldman Sachs as a co-founder and co-COO of its global private equity business.

"We are pleased to welcome Barry to our board of directors," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "With his background in finance and breadth of knowledge as a leader and investor, Barry will provide strategic guidance as we continue to build value for our investors through our team's focus and innovation for our customers."

An alumnus of Harvard Law School and Harvard Business School, Volpert also serves as a member of the Dean's Advisory Board at Harvard Law School and is a member of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights Board of Directors.

"I look forward to working more closely with the WOW! team to increase shareholder value," says Volpert. "We have a great opportunity in front of us."

Volpert will join WOW!'s Board of Directors effective immediately.

