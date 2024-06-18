WOW! Fiber Internet Available in Multiple New Central Florida Greenfield Locations

Since activating its first Greenfield customers in 2023, leading broadband provider now serves nine communities across Central Florida

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced its all-fiber services are now available in five new communities in Central Florida, including Longwood, Sanlando Springs, Lake Mary, Winter Springs and Sanford.

Since launching services in its first Central Florida Greenfield market last year, WOW! now serves customers across Altamonte Springs, Wekiwa Springs, Casselberry, Forest City, Longwood, Sanlando Springs, Lake Mary, Winter Springs and Sanford. Additional construction is planned in nearby areas and additional markets to bring WOW!'s fast, reliable, all-fiber network and award-winning customer service to more consumers and businesses.

"We're pleased to provide homes and businesses in Central Florida more options for fast and reliable broadband access," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "We are well positioned for continued success, fueled by the momentum we achieved over the last year in expanding our network and demonstrating our value to new customers at a pace that gives us confidence in our ongoing broadband-first approach."

Residents and businesses in these Central Florida areas can sign up for WOW!'s all-fiber network and Internet plans with all-inclusive pricing, no annual contracts and no data caps, along with the necessary WiFi equipment to get started. WOW!'s broad suite of offerings also includes WOW! mobile powered by Reach , comprehensive business solutions, and bundling options with YouTube TV , one of the most popular and robust live TV video services.

WOW! continues to make significant progress in advancing its network technology across its markets. The company has deployed the next generation of fiber-to-the-premises network architecture laying the groundwork for WOW!'s 10 Gbps network of the future and positioning WOW! to offer even faster symmetrical upload and download speeds to customers, bundled with multi-gig WiFi 6E to handle the needs of the most demanding environments.

For more information on WOW! and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 16 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 10 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last six consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

