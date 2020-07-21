WOW! Honored with Cablefax Top Ops MSO of the Year Award

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., July 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW) , a leading broadband and communications service provider, has been named by Cablefax as the Multi-System Operator (MSO) of the Year. The annual list honors top cable and broadband operators based on impressive growth statistics and innovative service offerings. WOW! was also recognized in 2019 for its exceptional customer service, winning the Cablefax Independent Customer Service award.

WOW! won the MSO award in part, due to the company's growth in the past year. Dedicated to providing remarkable, reliable and high-speed broadband services across its 19 markets, WOW! has improved employee satisfaction and retention, while providing new service offerings to keep up with the rapidly changing broadband industry.

WOW! has exceeded the expectations of customers who want to access their content when, where and how they choose. WOW!'s robust broadband network has evolved to provide customers with new services such as its IP-based service WOW! tv+, access to new partnerships with streaming services fuboTV, Sling TV, Philo and YouTube TV and continued to offer its already successful Whole-Home and Whole-Business WiFi solutions.

"We are thrilled to be honored with the MSO of the Year award as it recognizes the hard work of our employees and the growth we've seen over the past year," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Our commitment to provide the best connected experience to our customers has never wavered and this award reflects the success we've had in expanding and improving our services. We're excited about what the future holds as we continue to deliver the best broadband products and services to our customers."

The Cablefax Top Ops award honors individuals and companies that represent the best in a variety of areas including marketing, technology, finance, lifetime achievement, customer service and community involvement. The full list of winners is available online and featured in the special Cablefax Top Ops July issue.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband service providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, streaming, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information. Visit wowway.com for more information.

