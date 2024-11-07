YICHUN, China, Nov. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Jiangxi International Communication Center(JXICC): In recent years, Wanzai County, the renowned "Fireworks Town" in Jiangxi, has become a popular tourist destination due to its unique charm. Last year, it welcomed 23.1 million visitors from China and abroad. What is the charm of Wanzai fireworks? Let's follow Betsaroana Francica Walky, a Malagasy student, on a journey to Wanzai and uncover the secrets.

Wow Jiangxi | World-renowned Wanzai Fireworks

Walky's first stop in Wanzai was a fireworks factory, where she closely observed the intricate fireworks-making process and met purchasers from the USA. Her second stop was visiting Sophie, a French fireworks display designer living in Wanzai. During their conversation, Walky learned how Wanzai's fireworks have been revitalized and creatively infused with various international influences. In the evening, Walky enjoyed an impressive fireworks show, perfectly concluding her memorable trip to Wanzai.

In 2023, Wanzai fireworks were exported to over 100 countries and regions, with an export value of about 250 million US dollars. Since the introduction of the "Fireworks + Cultural Tourism" concept in 2019, the output value of the cultural tourism industry has soared 156%. Wanzai's fireworks industry has contributed to Jiangxi's economic growth, and its deep integration with the cultural tourism industry has become an example of Jiangxi's high-quality development.

https://m.youtube.com/watch?v=MkfAZkqK9LI

