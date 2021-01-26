WOW! Named Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation For the Third Year in a Row and in Denver For the First Time

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, was named a 2020 Best and Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation® for the seventh time, and third consecutive year, by the National Association for Business Resources (NABR). Last year, the NABR added new regional programs, including one in Denver, and WOW! secured that inaugural award as one of Denver's Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® in 2020.

WOW! has won the Best and Brightest award several years in a row in its Metro Detroit , Atlanta and Chicago markets. This recognition across markets continues to show WOW!'s dedication to its employees and company culture through the implementation of best-in-class human resources practices, which allows the company to continue to lead in employment standards year-after-year.

To qualify for these awards, WOW! was scored on a variety of measures and scored particularly high in employee achievement and recognition, communication and shared vision, diversity and inclusion, work-life balance and strategic company performance. WOW!'s attention to its overall culture and employee well-being was further highlighted in 2020 amidst the COVID-19 global pandemic.

In an effort to best address the safety and health of its employees during the pandemic, WOW!'s leadership team quickly moved most employees, including customer care teams, to remote work and provided necessary PPE to customer-facing employees. In the months since the initial height of the pandemic, WOW! has nimbly focused on the future of work for all employees while adapting to virtual and remote work through redesigning office spaces and implementing new procedures to help equip new hires with onboarding and managers with training.

"We are incredibly honored to be recognized for the seventh time nationally, and for the first time in Denver, as a Best and Brightest Company to Work For," said David Brunick, chief human resources officer of WOW!. "Even during a global pandemic, our teams showed strong resolve and an extraordinary commitment to success, while accelerating the company's growth throughout 2020. We are so pleased to see their hard work pay off!"

Time after time, WOW! has proven that its leadership, strategic decision-making and human resources practices positively impact the well-being and professional development of all of the company's employees. WOW! is dedicated to continuing to improve opportunities for career development, offering competitive wages and benefits and promoting a company culture that is beneficial to all its employees while remaining faithful to its mission and core values.

"I'm truly inspired by the hard work, innovation and ingenuity our team has shown through what has undoubtedly been a difficult time in everyone's lives," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "The extraordinary support and unparalleled service to our customers that our employees show each day builds upon our culture of respect. At the heart of WOW! is our passion for our customers and our passion to be the best. I am proud of the excellence shown by each and every employee at WOW! and I look forward to our growth in 2021."

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized seven times by the National Association for Business Resources' as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last three consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About the Best and Brightest Programs

The Best and Brightest Companies to Work For® competition identifies and honors organizations that display a commitment to excellence in operations and employee enrichment that lead to increased productivity and financial performance. This competition scores potential winners based on regional data of company performance and a set standard across the nation. This national program celebrates those companies that are making better business, creating richer lives and building a stronger community as a whole. There are numerous regional celebrations throughout the country, such as Atlanta, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Detroit, Grand Rapids, Houston, Milwaukee, San Diego, San Francisco, Miami, New York, Charlotte, Denver, Seattle, Nashville, and Portland.

