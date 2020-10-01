WOW! Names Andrew S. Posen as Vice President, Head of Investor Relations

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the appointment of Andrew Posen as WOW!'s Vice President, Head of Investor Relations. In this capacity, Posen will oversee external disclosures and strategic communications with the investment community with a particular focus on strengthening relationships with analysts and investors.

Posen's appointment further highlights WOW!'s commitment to growth as a leading broadband provider and its emphasis on driving continued success by meeting its business goals.

"Andrew will be a valuable asset to the Investor Relations team as we focus on delivering and executing upon the vision and growth strategy at WOW!," said John Rego, CFO of WOW!. "Andrew is widely known in the financial community and will be diligent in conveying the organization's value to the market."

Posen brings more than 20 years of experience in investor relations, corporate strategy and financial analysis to WOW!. He previously served as vice president of Investor Relations at video management software company, Telaria. Prior to that role, Posen led investor relations at AppNexus, a large private company, where he built and developed an investor relations program. He also led Investor Relations at FXAll, Evercore Partners, as well as a senior investor relations role at Morgan Stanley. Posen has a proven track record of building, refining and executing investor and finance portfolios that offer sound analysis and comprehensive strategy ripe for business success.

"I am excited to join an organization that is as forward-looking and customer-oriented as WOW!," said Posen. "The company's impressive leadership and clear vision is evident in its ability to navigate a changing broadband landscape. I'm looking forward to bringing my expertise and ideas to the team, and helping further demonstrate WOW!'s commitment to exceptional customer service and innovative solutions."

To learn more about WOW!, visit www.wowway.com

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources' for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

