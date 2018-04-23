WOW! Names Matt Bell to Executive Management Team as Chief Technology Officer

"WOW! has a rich heritage of providing our customers with the best residential and business options available," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!. "Adding a leader like Matt to the WOW! team injects velocity into our commitment to make the lives of our customers easier through innovative products and services."

Matt Bell will assume the role of chief technology officer, bringing with him more than 20 years of senior product development experience in the telecommunications industry. Bell previously served in executive roles at Charter Communications, Motorola Mobility, Sarepta Advisors and Teambell Consulting, where he has held key leadership roles in product development, strategy, engineering and IP infrastructure, network operations, information technology and software development. Bell has an established track record of delivering business operations objectives and numerous successful integrations of complex systems that build employee talent, customer growth and shareholder value.

"WOW! has a unique position in the marketplace and a reputation as being agile and forward thinking," said Matt Bell, chief technology officer of WOW!. "I am thrilled to join WOW! and look forward to leading the technology team, capitalizing on our remarkable network and extending our reputation as vanguards in the industry."

For more information on WOW!'s management team, visit http://www.wowway.com/experience/management-team.

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with a service area that passes over three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides service in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. Visit wowway.com for more information.

About WOW! Business

WOW! Business provides data, Internet, voice and cloud services to business and wholesale customers in Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland and the Southeast. The company is dedicated to delighting customers with friendly, quality service at affordable prices. For more information, please visit www.wowforbusiness.com.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/wow-names-matt-bell-to-executive-management-team-as-chief-technology-officer-300633780.html

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.wowway.com

