WOW! Prepares for the 2024 Hurricane Season

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., May 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, TV & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company is preparing for the 2024 hurricane season and ensuring its response teams are prepared to quickly and safely address service interruptions that may result from severe weather. With expected above-normal hurricane activity this season, WOW! is proactively testing resilience, fortifying its network, and updating crisis and business continuity plans across its southern markets.

According to the latest forecast from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA), the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs from June through November, will have an above-normal season and the Atlantic region is predicted to experience between 17 to 25 named storms. Of those, eight to 13 are forecasted to become hurricanes, and four to seven could be major hurricanes. In response to imminent storms, WOW! will mobilize mission critical teams and resources to respond safely and rapidly to any reported outages.

"Internet is a critical resource during extreme weather events, providing access to vital services, updates, and connectivity with friends, family and community resources. WOW! is doing everything possible to minimize potential disruptions from storms and is fully prepared to swiftly address any resulting service issues," said Ed Sesi, vice president of operations and sales for WOW! "With an anticipated above-normal hurricane season, WOW! continues to strongly urge residents in its southern footprint to follow the tips provided below in the event of a storm."

WOW! Hurricane and Tropical Storm Tips:

Preload the wowway.com website on mobile devices prior to a storm and have the WOW! customer service phone number 1-855-4-WOW-WAY written down in the event you need to report an outage.

Program emergency contact numbers and e-mail addresses into your phone including the police and fire departments, nearest hospital and friends or family members.

Keep mobile devices fully charged and dry while electrical power is still functional. Have a backup power supply if possible, like a car charger or a portable battery, and a safe, dry place to keep devices. Plastic zipper bags can be utilized for additional protection from water damage.

If you are likely to lose electrical power, WOW! recommends unplugging equipment or using surge protectors to protect devices from damage when power is restored.

If you have electrical power but WOW! service is not functional, WOW! recommends restarting or resetting devices, including wireless gateways, modems, routers and cable boxes.

The most effective way for customers to receive real-time updates on their WOW! services in areas impacted by a hurricane or tropical storm is to visit wowway.com or to call 1-855-4-WOW-WAY.

About WOW! Internet, TV & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 16 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber networks in Central Florida and Greenville County, South Carolina. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized 10 times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last six consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.