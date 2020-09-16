WOW! to Participate in Live Virtual Fireside Chat as Part of KeyBanc's Future of Technology Series

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced the company's CEO, Teresa Elder, and CFO, John Rego will participate in a fireside chat as part of KeyBanc's Future of Technology Series on Thursday, September 17, 2020.

The event is part of KeyBanc's ongoing series focused on timely and unique content across the technology landscape. Elder and Rego will discuss current market shifts in the telecommunications industry as a result of an increase in remote work, digital acceleration, deglobalization and changing consumer consumption habits.

"We are looking forward to participating in KeyBanc's event not only to discuss how WOW! is helping ensure customers experience the highest quality of service during this unprecedented time, but to also further the dialogue on the impact of the pandemic on the telecommunications industry," said Teresa Elder, CEO of WOW!.

To learn more about WOW!, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient, high-performing network that passes three million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 19 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Illinois, Michigan, Indiana, Ohio, Maryland, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Florida and Georgia. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized by the National Association for Business Resources for six years as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For, winning the award for the last two consecutive years. Visit wowway.com for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.

Related Links

wowway.com

