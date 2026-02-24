WOW24-7 Launches Automation and AI Department to Close the Gap Between AI Promise and CX Reality

SAN ANTONIO, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW24-7, a G2 Grid Leader in Contact Center Outsourcing serving 100+ clients across 20+ countries, today announced the launch of its Automation and AI Department (AAD); a dedicated business unit that centralizes the company's expertise in agentic AI design, hybrid AI–human orchestration, AI Managed Services, advanced analytics, and secure CX infrastructure.

The new department operationalizes WOW24-7's Experience Center model transforming its customer-first philosophy into structured, accountable, and measurable execution across every customer journey. AAD will serve as the company's center of excellence for digital transformation, CX and business intelligence, compliance, governance, automation and AI enablement, systems integration, and secure, scalable CX infrastructure.

Addressing the AI Reality Gap in Customer Experience

The launch responds to a widening gap between AI expectations and operational reality in customer experience. Industry data paints a sobering picture: 60–70% of AI chatbot deployments underperform expectations, average AI containment rates land at 40–50% versus the 70–80% typically promised, and customer satisfaction with AI interactions trails human agents by 15–25 points. Meanwhile, EU AI Act enforcement begins in August 2026, and most companies are unprepared.



"The market is facing an AI reality gap. Companies invested heavily in AI for customer experience, and the majority are disappointed with the results. The problem isn't the technology; it's the absence of CX operational expertise behind it. AI adoption without operational ownership fails, and we see this across the market every day. AAD exists to close the gap between AI promise and CX reality." — Denys Dubner, CEO, WOW24-7

Customer-First, Technology-Enabled

AAD is not an AI department in the technical sense. Its core mission is to balance the scaling automation and service quality, to significantly improve Customer Experience, Agent Experience, and the end-to-end Customer Journey. AI, automation, integrations, and cloud infrastructure are the means; not the goal.

Unlike AI vendors who sell technology or consultants who advise and leave, WOW24-7 takes ongoing operational responsibility for Customer Experience outcomes; combining Six Sigma Black Belt methodology with deep customer support expertise to deliver faster resolution, higher first contact resolution, lower cost per contact, and better agent productivity.

Nine Core Services Under One Strategic Umbrella

AAD launches with a comprehensive portfolio of nine integrated service offerings:

1 CX Platform Migrations

& Optimization Full-service migration to CCaaS platforms such as NICE

CXone Mpower and modern CX platforms with

advanced routing, QA, and workforce enablement 2 End-to-End CX Workflow

Design Cross-channel customer journey design across chat,

email, voice, social, and messaging 3 AI Agent Design &

Orchestration Agentic AI design including multi-agent systems,

escalation logic, and prompt engineering 4 Human-in-the-Loop

Supervision Monitoring of AI conversations with seamless human

intervention capability, Human Agents' AI Co-pilots 5 Systems Integration &

Automation CRM, ERP, helpdesk, WFM, QA integrations with API-

based automations 6 Business Intelligence &

Analytics Company-wide CX dashboards, AI performance

analytics, and predictive intelligence 7 AI Governance &

Compliance EU AI Act documentation, human oversight protocols,

audit trails, and risk assessments 8 AI Managed Services Ongoing operational ownership including monitoring,

optimization, QA, and retraining 9 Cloud Infrastructure &

Security Secure, scalable, compliance-ready cloud

infrastructure for AI-enabled CX operations

Serving Three Critical Market Segments

AAD is designed to serve enterprises at different stages of their AI journey:

The Disappointed Deployer: Companies 6–24 months into AI deployment experiencing underwhelming containment rates, declining customer satisfaction, and board-level pressure on Automation & AI investment ROI.

Companies 6–24 months into AI deployment experiencing underwhelming containment rates, declining customer satisfaction, and board-level pressure on Automation & AI investment ROI. The Cautious Deployer: Organizations planning AI deployment in the next 6–12 months who have seen others fail and need operational expertise to get it right the first time.

Organizations planning AI deployment in the next 6–12 months who have seen others fail and need operational expertise to get it right the first time. The Compliant Deployer: Companies with AI in regulated environments needing EU AI Act compliance infrastructure, documentation, audit trails, and human oversight protocols before the August 2026 enforcement deadline.

Operational Accountability That Sets WOW24-7 Apart

WOW24-7's AAD differentiates from three competitor categories. AI platform vendors sell technology but don't understand CX operations. Management consultants deliver strategy but leave after the project ends with no operational responsibility. Traditional BPOs treat AI as an add-on upsell rather than a core competency.

WOW24-7 is vendor-agnostic and outcome-focused, already working with 10+ Automation and AI platform partners, alongside certified CRM partnerships with Zendesk, Gorgias, Freshdesk, and Intercom. The company brings Six Sigma Black Belt certified management and maintains ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and PCI DSS certifications.

Operationalizing the Experience Center Model

AAD represents the next evolution of WOW24-7's Experience Center model, which unifies Automation & AI, 100% QA & Full Shared Visibility, CX AI Ops as a Service, Gartner Quadrant Leader CCaaS technology access, and 100% VOC & Interaction Analytics; all built on foundational pillars of Six Sigma discipline, perpetual cost savings, compounding efficiency gains, right shoring and 24/7 operations, and enterprise-grade data protection and business continuity.

The department launches with a lean, high-impact team and is designed to scale rapidly as demand grows. Initial capabilities span NICE CXone migrations and configurations, NICE Cognigy and other agentic AI platforms, AI copilots and automation flows, orchestration between AI agents, human agents, and backend systems, and company-wide business intelligence and analytics.



"Enterprise buyers don't need another AI vendor or another consultant who advises and leaves. They need an operations partner who takes ongoing accountability for making their AI and automation investments deliver measurable Customer Support/CX Ops outcomes. That's exactly what AAD is built to do, and it's why we lead with Customer Support/CX Ops outcome, not technology features." — Tracy Wehringer, MBA, CMO, WOW24-7

Availability and Next Steps

AAD services are available immediately to enterprise and mid-market companies globally. WOW24-7 is offering complimentary CX assessments to qualified organizations looking to evaluate AI performance, identify workflow optimization opportunities, or prepare for EU AI Act compliance.

To learn more about the Automation and AI Department, visit WOW24-7.com or contact [email protected]

About WOW24-7

WOW24-7 is a G2 Grid Leader in Contact Center Outsourcing, providing customer support and CX ops transformation services to 100+ clients across 20+ countries. With Experience Centers in the USA, Colombia, Bulgaria, Ukraine, and the Philippines, the company combines Six Sigma Black Belt certified operational excellence with deep technology expertise across NICE CXone, NICE Cognigy, Fin AI, eDesk, Zendesk, Gorgias, Freshdesk, Intercom and 20+ other platforms. WOW24-7 holds ISO 27001, ISO 27701, and PCI DSS certifications. The company's new Automation and AI Department extends its mission to deliver measurable customer support and CX ops through the intelligent combination of human expertise and technology.

