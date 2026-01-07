WowNow Debuts at CES 2026

An AI-Driven End-to-End Manufacturing Platform Turning Ideas into Reality

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At the opening of CES 2026, Chinese technology innovator WowNow made its debut at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Central Hall, Booth 21126. The company unveiled a next-generation AI-driven design and manufacturing platform built for consumers.

WowNow is a standout example of how next-generation consumer experiences meet advanced manufacturing. Its end-to-end platform takes ideas all the way from concept to design, production, and delivery. The platform enables personal creativity to move beyond concepts or screens. Users can turn their ideas into physical products that can be manufactured, delivered, and owned. This demonstration highlights the deep integration of AI and smart manufacturing for consumers. It offers a new pathway for connecting creativity directly with production.

From an Idea to a Physical Object: Visitors Line Up for the Experience

On the opening day, the WowNow booth quickly became one of Central Hall's busiest stops. Visitors lined up to experience a new form of creation driven directly by personal ideas.

One visitor from the U.S. shared after his experience:

"I don't know anything about design or manufacturing processes—I just wanted to make a special gift for my daughter."

He entered a simple idea and soon received a customized TimeTag. When he tapped its NFC area with his phone, his daughter's laughter played instantly, alongside images of her running and playing.

"It actually became real—all I did was share my idea," he said.

Moments like this reflect a tangible expression of WowNow's brand belief: "Make Your Inside, Outside."

AI-Driven End-to-End Platform Makes Full Debut at CES 2026

At CES 2026, WowNow showcased its fully integrated platform for the first time—seamlessly combining creation, production, and interaction.

Using the creative app, users can input ideas through text, voice, or images. The platform's AI then generates ready-to-manufacture design proposals, allowing real-time preview and adjustments—no design or engineering skills required. Once confirmed, the proposal is sent to TimeForge—WowNow's all-in-one intelligent manufacturing system. It handles every step, including precision machining, full-color UV printing, surface finishing, and NFC programming.

In just minutes, digital content becomes a physical TimeTag. Once created, users scan a QR code to collect their finished pieces, then tap the NFC area to unlock linked audio, video, or AI-based interactive content—accessible on a smartphone or the TimeEcho desktop interaction device.

"TimeTag is not the endpoint—it's a gateway connecting emotion, content, and the digital world," said the WowNow team.

"What we deliver is not a static object, but a living medium—one that can be updated, interacted with, and experienced over time."

Global Creators Witness 'Creation Becomes Manufacturing'

Throughout the show, content creators and industry representatives from tech, art, music, and lifestyle sectors visited the WowNow booth. Many completed the full journey—from a spoken idea, photo, or memory to a finished, physical object.

Discussions centered on how digital creativity can become tangible, touchable outcomes. Visitors described WowNow as a new paradigm of "creation becoming manufacturing"—where industrial-grade capability combines with consumer-friendly access.

In themed zones across the booth—ranging from AI interaction, music and sound to visual arts and brand co-creation—WowNow demonstrated how ideas, creativity, and emotional expression can be designed, produced, touched, and shared in the physical world.

Industrial Capabilities Extended to Consumers: A Dual-Brand Strategy

WowNow is developed by P&R Measurement Technology Co., Ltd. (PRM), a high-tech company integrating measurement, control, and artificial intelligence technologies.

PRM is advancing a dual-brand strategy to serve both industrial and consumer markets:

In the industrial sector, PRM delivers flexible manufacturing equipment and solutions through a P2M (Professional-to-Manufacturing/Machine) pathway.

In the consumer market, WowNow explores scalable C2M (Consumer-to-Manufacturing/Machine) applications, bringing industrial-grade capabilities to individual creators.

While both brands share a unified technology platform—spanning AI, precision measurement, and intelligent manufacturing—they serve different needs. They remain clearly differentiated in product form, application scenarios, and user engagement. PRM focuses on industrial upgrading, while WowNow empowers personal creativity. In many ways, WowNow is the consumer-facing expression of this broader manufacturing vision.

Every Idea Deserves the Chance to Be Made Real

Looking ahead, WowNow plans to further integrate AI with flexible manufacturing, making personalized creation part of everyday life—not just something for professionals.

With its debut at CES 2026, WowNow introduces a bold new model—uniting creativity, production, and interaction—into the global spotlight.

Make Your Inside, Outside.

This is WowNow's answer to the future of manufacturing.

SOURCE WowNow