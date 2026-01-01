WowNow to Debut at CES 2026

Developed by PRM (P&R Measurement Technology Co., Ltd.), WowNow represents a major step in extending industrial-grade manufacturing capabilities into everyday consumer experiences.

Through the deep integration of AI creative generation, automated industrial design, and flexible manufacturing systems, WowNow dramatically lowers the barriers to turning imagination into reality—so personal ideas don't stall at the concept stage, but can be made, delivered, and kept.

Unlike traditional customization services or single-purpose content-generation tools, WowNow is building an AI-driven end-to-end manufacturing system. Starting with a single idea, users can leverage AI-generated design and industrial-grade automated modeling to transform creativity into a buildable engineering model—then smart manufacturing equipment produces and fulfills the finished piece. Creation is no longer confined to a phone screen or a pitch deck—it becomes a tangible piece you can touch, use, and keep.

CES has long championed the spirit of "Innovators Show Up"—putting real innovators on stage and helping technology move from concept to reality. WowNow brings that spirit to consumer scenarios by empowering more people to participate in creation, complete creation, and keep what they make.

Anchored in its brand proposition "Make Your Inside, Outside.", WowNow is committed to ensuring every idea, creative spark, and personal expression can be brought into the real world—designed, manufactured, and touched.

WowNow is built on PRM's long-standing expertise in industrial measurement, control and intelligent manufacturing. As a high-tech company integrating measurement and control technologies with AI, PRM is developing an AI-driven next-generation manufacturing framework where user needs can directly drive design, process planning, production, and delivery. In consumer settings, this framework takes shape as C2M (Consumer to Manufacturing/Machine); in industrial settings, it extends to P2M (Professional to Manufacturing/Machine) —delivering efficient, end-to-end pathways from demand to delivery for different user roles. WowNow is a flagship consumer-facing application of this system.

During CES 2026, WowNow will exhibit at the Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC), Central Hall, Booth 21126, demonstrating how AI, users, and intelligent equipment collaborate to deliver the complete journey from idea to physical creation. Visitors will be able to explore the platform up close—and take part in a truly idea-driven creation experience firsthand.

Every idea should have a chance to become real—this is WowNow's answer to the future of manufacturing.

