WOWorks Unveils WOW Kitchens in San Francisco! A Revolutionary New Ghost Kitchen Prototype

Parent Company of Better-For-You Fast Casual Restaurants Creates New Revenue Channel to Attract

Franchisees Interested in the Shared Kitchen Concept

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla., Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOWorks, the visionary parent company behind better-for-you restaurant brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery, proudly introduces its groundbreaking prototype, WOW Kitchens. This innovative ghost kitchen platform brings together select menu items from WOWorks' beloved fast casual brands and virtual concepts, offering a glimpse into the future of shared kitchen models. The first WOW Kitchens prototype will debut in San Francisco through a strategic partnership with a local franchisee.

With the launch of WOW Kitchens, WOWorks aims to establish a new standard in the restaurant industry by providing an exceptional growth opportunity for its current franchise network, while attracting aspiring entrepreneurs interested in shared kitchen concepts.

Through an extensive analysis of best-selling SKUs, WOWorks has identified the approximate ingredients that can be utilized across six better-for-you fast casual brands and seven virtual brands. The meticulous menu optimization, coupled with strategic purchasing power, ensures efficiencies without compromising on the exceptional quality and taste customers expect. Furthermore, WOWorks has streamlined operations by consolidating and cross utilizing the equipment package.

The inaugural WOW Kitchens prototype will launch in San Francisco's dynamic SOMA neighborhood, near the financial district, in a Cloud Kitchen facility. This cutting-edge prototype will offer a diverse range of brands and menus for pick-up and delivery. Through a strategic tech partnership with Otter, the first WOW Kitchens prototype will provide a single user-friendly digital ordering platform for the operators.

"Unlike traditional brick-and-mortar restaurants, WOW Kitchens foregoes seating areas, resulting in significantly lower overhead costs," said Kelly Roddy, CEO of WOWorks. "By requiring less kitchen equipment and minimizing back-of-the-house expenses, the concept provides potential franchise candidates with a highly attractive and cost-effective concept. Cloud Kitchens and Kitchen United, renowned leaders in leasing and sharing kitchen spaces, will provide the ideal platform for hosting WOW Kitchens."

In addition to the popular brands Saladworks, Frutta Bowls, Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, The Simple Greek, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina, and Zoup! Eatery, WOW Kitchens offer menu items for convenient pick-up and delivery from WOWorks' virtual brands, including Soupworks, Stack'd Sandwiches, Toasty, Spoon Me, Sips, Titan Gyros, MacLove and Buddy V's Cake Slice.

"WOW Kitchens represents an exciting prototype for franchisees seeking an efficient and cost-effective ghost kitchen model," said Roddy. "By leveraging the power of multiple brands, WOW Kitchens allows franchisees to scale their operations and profitability, while minimizing overhead costs. Our comprehensive support in technology, operations, delivery, and supply chain management ensures a seamless experience for operators, enabling them to focus on creating nutritious and flavorful foods. This strategic growth value positions WOW Kitchens as an exceptional opportunity for franchisees."

WOWorks continues to lead the industry in innovation and growth opportunities for its franchisees while ensuring that customers enjoy delicious and wholesome meals. WOW Kitchens is an exciting prototype that will shape the future of the restaurant landscape and deliver strategic growth value.

WOWorks franchise owners come from different backgrounds, including multi-brand franchisees; varied business ownership backgrounds, such as construction, hotels, and fitness; former professional athletes; and military veterans. The company has franchising opportunities available in 49 states (all states excluding Hawaii) and offers 25 percent off franchise fees for veterans and first responders.

If you are interested in owning a WOW Kitchen or WOWorks restaurant brand franchise, visit https://woworksusa.com/a-place-to-invest/ to learn more.

ABOUT WOWORKS:

WOWorks was formed in 2020 with a mission to help guests pursue their passions and live their best lives by serving healthier-for-you and flavorful meals along with its Vow to "WOW!" guest hospitality. Fully owned by Centre Lane Partners, LLC, WOWorks' portfolio, in addition to its newest brands, Barberitos Southwestern Grille and Cantina and Zoup! Eatery , consists of: Saladworks , the nation's leading fast-casual salad brand; Frutta Bowls , a unique restaurant franchise serving a variety of superfood bowls, fresh fruit smoothies, protein bites and more; Garbanzo Mediterranean Fresh, a popular Mediterranean restaurant concept; The Simple Greek , which offers a fresh and healthy take on traditional Greek recipes in a fast-casual setting. WOWorks seeks to drive explosive growth across all of its brands through a variety of channels, both traditional and non-traditional, including ghost kitchens, food trucks, grocery retail and more.

