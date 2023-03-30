WOW!'s Construction of Fiber Network Underway Across Central Florida

Widespread construction marks significant progress towards WOW!'s commitment to reach 400,000 new homes passed by 2027

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., March 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone (NYSE: WOW), a leading broadband services provider, today announced construction of its all-fiber network is well underway and nearing completion in the Central Florida communities of Casselberry, Forest City, and Wekiwa Springs. Construction has also begun and is progressing rapidly in additional Central Florida communities, including Fairview Shores, Fern Park, Goldenrod, Lake Mary, Longwood, Ocoee, Sanford, Sanlando Springs, Winter Garden, and Winter Springs.

These new market build-outs, along with the company's successful launch of WOW! fiber Internet services in Altamonte Springs, Florida , are part of the company's ongoing market expansion to bring its reliable, state-of-the-art fiber network to 400,000 homes passed in new service areas by 2027. Using the proven technology of fiber optics, WOW!'s network is highly reliable and delivers fast, reliable Internet performance and speed.

Residents across these Central Florida communities will soon be able to experience WOW!'s all-fiber network and subscribe to fiber services, including residential symmetrical Internet speeds up to 5 Gbps. Subscribers will receive the necessary equipment upfront to get started on WOW!'s reliable, high-speed network along with WiFi at no extra cost, unlimited data, and no annual contracts. Among its suite of products, WOW! will also offer WOW tv+ , reliable home phone plans, WOW! mobile powered by Reach , and flexible, comprehensive solutions for businesses .

"Each day, we continue to make significant and swift progress towards rolling out our advanced service offerings to even more residents across our Central Florida Greenfield markets, and we are thrilled to have already welcomed our first customers in Altamonte Springs," said Robert DiNardo, corporate SVP of market expansion at WOW!. "I'm incredibly proud of our team's dedication to executing on our ongoing expansion activities with the utmost respect, integrity, spirit of service, and accountability as we introduce WOW!'s services and values to new customers in these communities over the coming months.

To learn more about WOW!, and to find out if its services are available in your area, please visit www.wowway.com .

About WOW! Internet, Cable & Phone

WOW! is one of the nation's leading broadband providers, with an efficient and high-performing network that passes nearly 2 million residential, business and wholesale consumers. WOW! provides services in 15 markets, primarily in the Midwest and Southeast, including Michigan, Alabama, Tennessee, South Carolina, Georgia and Florida, including the new all-fiber network in Central Florida. With an expansive portfolio of advanced services, including high-speed Internet services, cable TV, home phone, mobile phone, business data, voice, and cloud services, the company is dedicated to providing outstanding service at affordable prices. WOW! also serves as a leader in exceptional human resources practices, having been recognized nine times by the National Association for Business Resources as a Best & Brightest Company to Work For in the Nation, winning the award for the last five consecutive years and making the 2022 Top 101 National Winners list. Visit wowway.com for more information.

SOURCE WideOpenWest, Inc.