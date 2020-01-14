Wpromote Adds Agency Veteran Jon Leicht to Head Up Client Services

Leicht has been part of iProspect's leadership team for more than ten years, most recently as Senior Vice President, Managing Director, Corporate Development, and his hire reflects Wpromote's mission to challenge the way enterprise-level clients are serviced. Leicht will report to Wpromote Chief Relationship Officer (CRO), Michael Stone.

"Historically, enterprise companies were only able to pick from a select few agencies that had the resources, manpower, and breadth of expertise to handle the vast needs of leading brands," said Stone. "Yet, this traditional model doesn't allow for the nimble action and focus on performance that the current digital landscape demands. Jon brings extensive experience as a strategic leader who knows how to service the best of the best and we can't wait to see the impact of combining a leader of his caliber with our growth-minded teams."

Leicht has more than twenty years of experience in agency roles across account management, business development, client growth, and program strategy. He was previously part of the client service leadership team at Covario, which iProspect acquired in 2014. He has deep experience in a variety of industry verticals including retail, consumer electronics, and lead gen with clients like Sony, Proctor & Gamble, ADT, Jenny Craig, and Petco.

"Wpromote is clearly a digital leader and top-tier company, and I'm thrilled to be joining at this pivotal time," said Leicht. "We share a passion for continually evolving what the client-agency relationship looks like for enterprise companies, and I'm excited to offer the level of service they need while remaining dedicated to measurable growth and performance."

Leicht's hire builds upon a line of strategic leadership additions, with technology veteran Paul Dumais joining the team as CTO in October, and follows the announcement that Wpromote was named the Leader in the Forrester Performance Marketing Agencies Wave, Q3 2019.



Founded in 2001 by Michael Mothner, Wpromote is an award-winning digital marketing agency with seven offices across the United States including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Dallas. Wpromote helps clients Think Like A Challenger, driving transformational growth for leading brands such as Marriott, Whirlpool, TransUnion, Zenni, Adobe, and Frontier Airlines. Wpromote utilizes an integrated, data-driven approach across services including paid search, SEO, social media, Amazon marketing, programmatic, video, and digital intelligence. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com.

