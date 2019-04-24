Wpromote Announces Facebook Marketing Partners Ad Technology Badge

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., April 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote, the nation's leading independent digital marketing agency, today announced their Ad Technology specialties as a badged Facebook Marketing Partner. As part of the Facebook Marketing Partner program, Wpromote is recognized as a leader in the social media space. Facebook Marketing Partners undergo great scrutiny for all badges and provide an additional level of insight and strategy on Facebook.

"We're thrilled that this distinction shows our team's expertise and exceptional level of service," said Wpromote General Manager of Social Media, Darren D'Altorio. "It speaks to the work we do every day for our clients and the results we've been able to generate."

"We are excited to welcome Wpromote as a Facebook Marketing Partner, and continued success with such an exceptional partner," said Facebook Partner Manager, Michelle McKelvey. "We look forward to building & generating ongoing business growth with Wpromote."

Facebook Marketing Partners provide a number of advantages, such as increased focus on data-driven strategies and an ability to anticipate and adapt to the ever-changing social media environment. This aligns perfectly with Wpromote's objective to outsmart, not outspend, the competition.

Wpromote pushes clients to Think Like A Challenger, combining partnerships with industry leaders and innovative digital marketing strategies to accelerate results. The agency's social team has continued to grow rapidly year-over-year and offers a wide breadth of digital expertise across industries.

Earlier this year, Wpromote launched the first-ever Facebook case study focused on the private equity industry. The results showed how two PE-backed clients used advanced Facebook strategies and customer lifetime value (LTV) analysis to drive impressive results for each brand.

About Wpromote

Wpromote Turns Challengers Into Champions. Founded in 2001 by CEO Michael Mothner, Wpromote is an award-winning digital marketing agency with seven offices across the United States, including Los Angeles, New York, Chicago, and Dallas. Named one of the Best Places to Work in the US by Ad Age three times, Wpromote's 400+ employees have helped hundreds of clients—from startups to Fortune 500 companies—grow their businesses online with end-to-end digital solutions. As the agency of choice for major brands like Marriott, Bayer HealthCare, Verizon, Z Gallerie, Wienerschnitzel, and J.D. Power, Wpromote utilizes data-driven digital marketing tactics to help clients Think Like A Challenger. For more information, visit www.wpromote.com.

Contact: Jessica Bright

Wpromote

jbright@wpromote.com

P: 310-321-4434

SOURCE Wpromote

Related Links

http://www.wpromote.com

