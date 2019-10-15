Wpromote Announces Technology Veteran Paul Dumais as Chief Technology Officer

Dumais was most recently SVP of Product Development and CTO at SaaS tracking and attribution platform CAKE, where he was responsible for all aspects of product roadmap definition and execution. Prior to this role, he was VP of Product Development at network modeling and simulation provider SCALABLE Network Technologies, where he led the creation of new features and entry into new markets through customer-focused software development.

Over his 20+ years of technology leadership experience, Dumais has successfully helped grow and scale companies ranging from enterprise software providers to consumer-facing brands. He is a champion of culture and team building and a driver of positive change management. He will report to Wpromote President Paul Rappoport.

Rappoport expressed his enthusiasm, saying "we're very excited to add a proven technology executive of Paul's caliber to the Wpromote leadership team. His experience and leadership will be critical for the company's next stage of growth, and this key hire is reflective of our mission to best leverage technology in our operations and delivery, and to achieve our clients' business objectives through a data-driven approach. Paul's focus on the execution of our technology roadmap and cross-channel automation and attribution will be a game-changer for our business."

"We're thrilled to have Paul join the Wpromote leadership team," said Wpromote Founder & CEO Michael Mothner, "and this move signifies our commitment to accelerating the development of all aspects of technology in the agency's execution and operations."

"I'm very excited to join the senior leadership team at Wpromote," said Dumais. "It's a unique, growing agency that is doing things right in a rapidly changing space, and I look forward to accelerating the impact of technology on the company's structure, operations, and delivery for clients."

This announcement follows Wpromote's exciting news of being named a Leader in The Forrester Wave™: Performance Marketing Agencies, Q3 2019.

Founded in 2001 by Michael Mothner, Wpromote is an award-winning digital marketing agency with eight offices across the United States including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Dallas. Wpromote helps clients Think Like A Challenger, driving transformational growth for leading brands such as Marriott, Frontier Airlines, Whirlpool, TransUnion, Zenni, Adobe, and more. Wpromote utilizes an integrated, data-driven approach across services including paid search, SEO, social media, Amazon marketing, programmatic, video, and digital intelligence. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com.



