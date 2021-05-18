Wpromote Lands On Inc. Magazine's Annual List Of Best Workplaces 2021 For the Third Year

Wpromote has always sought to create a people-first culture that attracts and retains top talent. The agency offers a number of unique benefits, including flexible working hours and unlimited paid time off, generous 401k matching, parental support, and work-from-home options (pre-COVID), which helped create a seamless transition to a remote work environment. The company continuously strives to provide an enriching environment for employees to Think Like A Challenger to drive transformational growth—while actively building a culture that prioritizes creativity, innovation, passion, and continuous learning in service of clients' goals. From friendly competitions to frequent opportunities to lunch and learn with various experts, Wpromote considers it part of their mission to Make Mondays Suck Less for employees (and clients), and remake the workweek into something better.

Collecting data from more than 3,000 submissions, Inc. highlighted 429 finalists for this year's list. Wpromote took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, on topics including management effectiveness, perks, and fostering employee growth. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the company's overall score and ranking.

Wpromote is actively prioritizing building a diverse, equitable, and inclusive community through its Employee Resource Groups (ERGs) and company-led initiatives that support the current team through educational events for Black History Month, Lunar New Year, International Women's Day, Hispanic Heritage Month, AAPI Heritage Month, LGBTQ+ Pride Month, and more. Employees are encouraged to actively facilitate interactions and sustained conversations to spark dialogue and further promote equality, awareness, inclusiveness, and acceptance both in the workplace and the greater community. The agency also recognizes Juneteenth and Mental Health Awareness Day as paid holidays.

"Like many organizations, this past year challenged us to rethink how we create a work environment where our Wpromoters can continue to thrive and stay connected while working virtually," said Michael Mothner, Founder and CEO of Wpromote. "Day after day I am continually impressed by the team's ability to support one another, uphold our values, and provide an enriching, equitable environment that fosters career growth and collaborative culture through a difficult year. Being honored on Inc.'s esteemed list of Best Workplaces for the third year, based on our employees' feedback, serves as a testament to our people-first philosophy, and I'm humbled to be a part of it."

The announcement follows several other Wpromote achievements for both culture and performance, including recognition as AdAge's Best Places to Work in the US, and being named Agency of the Year by Search Engine Land and the Leader in the Forrester Wave for Performance Marketing Agencies.

For more information about working at Wpromote and open job opportunities, visit https://www.wpromote.com/careers .

About Wpromote

Wpromote is a digital marketing agency that helps our clients Think Like A Challenger: from enterprise brands to fast-growing digital disruptors, we believe that the right marketing strategy can help every business connect with customers and drive profitable growth. With 6 offices across the United States, we help leading brands like Whirlpool, TransUnion, Zenni, Adobe, and Frontier Airlines achieve their goals through cross-channel marketing powered by digital intelligence. As the top Performance Marketing Agency in the latest Forrester Wave, we're proud we don't answer to anyone's interests but our clients. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com .

Contact:

Jessica Bright

[email protected]

(310) 321-4434



SOURCE Wpromote

Related Links

http://www.wpromote.com

