Wpromote Welcomes Enterprise Marketing Strategy Leader Aubrie LaMar as Managing Director, Client Services

EL SEGUNDO, Calif., Aug. 17, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Wpromote announced the addition of Aubrie LaMar, an experienced leader specializing in enterprise marketing strategy and vision, as the new Managing Director, Client Services. LaMar is based in Dallas, a key area of expansion for Wpromote's rapidly growing organization.

LaMar brings a deep bench of client experience to the table, most recently serving as the Vice President, Group Account Director at iProspect. In that capacity, she focused on integrated marketing strategies for enterprise and portfolio clients, working with major brands including NRG, Hilton, K12, Sally Beauty, and Anheuser Busch.

Wpromote's Chief Relationship Officer (CRO), Michael Stone, explained what makes LaMar such a valuable addition to the team. "We are beyond thrilled to welcome Aubrie to the team. Her deep digital experience and long history of building incredible client relationships that empower marketing leaders to grow their businesses are exactly what Wpromote needs. Her challenger spirit will serve as an exciting catalyst for our team's continued evolution, and she will drive all of us to double down on supporting (and pushing) our clients to "think like a challenger," at a time when digital marketing has never been more critical to business success."

In her new role, she will be leveraging that expertise to provide strategic guidance to both Wpromote's clients and the Client Services team. She will be responsible for both establishing relationships and new pathways to growth for clients, as well as building best practices and processes to help her new Wpromote team continue to grow and develop.

LaMar remarked on the impressive alignment between her passion for client growth and team development and Wpromote's priorities: "I was immediately drawn to Wpromote for two reasons: the people and vision. Everyone in the organization is focused on a common goal, working together to drive change and build marketing strategies for our clients that drives growth and puts people first, and having fun while they're doing it. I've now seen firsthand that the Challenger Mindset isn't just a phrase on the website, but truly infused in every conversation. Wpromote's vision is game-changing and not just exciting for our clients and our teams, but for the marketing industry as a whole. I'm thrilled to be a part of this team."

As the National Director of Display for iProspect, LaMar also built and deployed the go-to-market strategy for performance display advertising. She is an ideal fit to help execute on Wpromote's commitment to data-driven innovation and mission to stay at the forefront of the expanding digital marketing space.

LaMar is joining Wpromote's expanding leadership team, demonstrating the continuing growth of the agency. Recent additions include VP of Social Kevin Simonson; SVP, Head of Client Services Jon Leicht; VP of Growth and Innovation Soso Samesh, and CTO Paul Dumais.

About Wpromote

Founded in 2001 by Michael Mothner, Wpromote is an award-winning digital marketing agency with nine offices across the United States including Los Angeles, San Francisco, New York, Chicago, and Dallas. Wpromote helps clients Think Like A Challenger, driving transformational growth for leading brands such as Marriott, Whirlpool, TransUnion, Zenni, Adobe, and Frontier Airlines. Wpromote utilizes an integrated, data-driven approach across services including paid search, SEO, social media, Amazon marketing, programmatic, video, and digital intelligence. For additional information, visit http://www.wpromote.com.

Contact:

Jessica Bright

[email protected]

(310)321-4434

SOURCE Wpromote

