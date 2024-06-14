Wrap it Up! The All-new, All-Electric 2024 Jeep® Wagoneer S Launch Edition Takes Center Stage on Stellantis NA Headquarters in Michigan

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 14, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jeep® brand is celebrating the launch of its first global all-electric vehicle arriving in the U.S., the all-new, all-electric 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition, by wrapping an image of the vehicle on the company's North America headquarters in Michigan.

A building wrap of the all-new, all-electric 2024 Jeep® Wagoneer S Launch Edition, measuring over 15,000 square feet and 10 floors, appears on the tower at Stellantis North America headquarters in Auburn Hills, Michigan.

Drivers along Interstate 75 in Auburn Hills and Stellantis employees heading into the building won't be able to miss the all-new, all-electric 2024 Jeep® Wagoneer S, which now graces the tower of the campus. The wrap, measuring over 15,293 square feet, covers 10 floors of the tower's west side. An estimated 140,000 motorists pass the tower each day.

The recently revealed Jeep Wagoneer S is scheduled to arrive first in the U.S. and Canada this fall, and later be available in markets around the world.

Consumers can now visit Jeep.com to place a reservation for a Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition – for only $100 and fully refundable – and be the first to get behind the wheel of this new vehicle.

The 2024 Jeep Wagoneer S Launch Edition is offered exclusively as a BEV with a range of more than 300 miles on a single charge, delivering 600 horsepower, lightning-quick 0-60 mph acceleration time of 3.4 seconds and 617 lb.-ft of instant torque.

