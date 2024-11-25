Wrap Up Your Phone in Style with OtterBox

OtterBox

Nov 25, 2024

-Sleigh the season with must-have holiday cases-

FORT COLLINS, Colo. , Nov. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gearing up the holidays includes getting your phone ready for heavy travel and tons of photos. Prepare your most crucial travel companion for the holiday season with Symmetry Series Winter Collection and 2-in-1 Crossbody Straps, available now on otterbox.com.

Spread holiday cheer with Symmetry Series Winter Collection. These ultra-slim cases feature nutcrackers, holiday bows and a classic holiday plaid. Symmetry Series hugs your phone's curves and features legendary OtterBox protection to keep your device safe all season long. These three new cases are perfect for getting into the holiday spirit and traveling in style.

Pair Symmetry Series Winter Collection with new 2-in-1 Crossbody Strap, available now. Symmetry Series for iPhone 16 devices have two built in connection points that act as accessory attach points. The crossbody is perfect for keeping your device close at hand during the holiday bustle. It features loops to easily connect keys and headphones when wearing as a crossbody or can be quickly converted into a wrist strap. The adjustable straps allow you to dial in the perfect length every time you wear it.        

OtterBox Symmetry Series Winter Collection and 2-in-1 Crossbody Strap are available now on otterbox.com and are 30% off through Thanksgiving.

About OtterBox:
From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox now leverages more than 25 years of engineering and design expertise to develop protective products for all things mobile. It's no surprise that OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra-rugged to sleek and stylish, OtterBox has you covered. 

Protect it. Style it. OtterBox it. 

At the center of every OtterBox innovation is a deeper goal to affect positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox gives back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. To learn more about this mission, visit otterbox.com/givingback

For more information, visit otterbox.com.

1Symmetry Series is NOT protective against water. Will provide added protection against drops and shock.

SOURCE OtterBox

