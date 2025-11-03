Wrap Your Phone in Cheer This Season with Limited-Edition Holiday Phone Case Collection from OtterBox

FORT COLLINS, Colo., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- OtterBox is ringing in the holiday season with a festive new collection designed to bring style, protection and seasonal charm to your phone. The Symmetry Series Holiday Collection features limited-edition designs illustrated by British artist Vicky Yorke, offering a refined twist on traditional holiday themes. The collection includes four cheerful designs: Rows of Bows, Sugar & Spice, Happy New Cheers and Chantilly Lace, each capturing the spirit of the season with decadent detail and artistic flair.

OtterBox's trendy holiday patterned phone case collection features four cheerful designs: Rows of Bows, Sugar & Spice, Happy New Cheers and Chantilly Lace.

"This collection was created to remind us to pause, reflect and savor the little moments that make this time of year so special," said Erika Boxler, senior color material finish designer at OtterBox. "There's a sense of nostalgia and a touch of escapism woven into each design, a celebration of indulgence, joy and the sweet simplicity of the season. We embraced the richness of the holidays while keeping each case refined and sophisticated, resulting in a modern, luxurious take on festive style that brings subtle charm to your device."

Built to withstand the hustle and bustle of the season, OtterBox Symmetry Series Holiday Collection is tested to 3 times the drop protection of military standard (810G-516.6), offering trusted durability in a sleek, stylish form. Raised edges around the screen and camera provide an added buffer against everyday bumps and scratches along with a scratch-resistant finish to keep your device looking like new. For enhanced functionality, each case includes built-in magnets to ensure secure compatibility with MagSafe chargers and accessories, while models compatible with iPhone 16 and 17 devices include an integrated Camera Control button for seamless swiping, clicking and capturing.

Whether you're capturing memories, staying connected with loved ones or simply enjoying the season in style, OtterBox has everything you need to celebrate with confidence. The Limited-Edition Holiday Collection is available now at OtterBox.com.

Complete your holiday device setup with an OtterBox screen protector and mobile charging accessory, perfect for keeping your tech powered and pristine through every festive moment.

About OtterBox:

From humble beginnings in a Fort Collins, Colo. garage, OtterBox has spent over 25 years mastering the art of protection, delivering durable yet stylish phone cases that can go anywhere, do anything, so you can say 'yes' to everything. Whether you're scaling mountains or simply surviving a Monday morning commute, OtterBox has you and your device covered.

It's no surprise OtterBox is the #1 most trusted smartphone case brand in the U.S. From ultra rugged to effortlessly stylish, OtterBox helps you follow your 'yes' anywhere.

OtterBox. Made for Yes.

At the heart of every OtterBox innovation is a commitment to create positive, lasting change. In partnership with the OtterCares Foundation, OtterBox says 'yes' to giving back by inspiring kids to change the world through entrepreneurship and philanthropy. Employees say 'yes' to giving back when they use 24 hours of paid time off each year to volunteer. Since 2011, OtterBox employees have logged more than 148,000 volunteer hours, contributing an estimated $3.8 million in value to local communities. Learn more about our 'yes' at otterbox.com/givingback.



