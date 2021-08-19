Writer Nikki Giovanni Named PVAMU's 2021-2022 Toni Morrison Writer-in-Residence

"The opportunity for students to develop their voices is enhanced by having literary notable as Nikki Giovanni."

Giovanni's early work gained attention as part of the Black Arts Movement; she was called the "Poet of the Black Revolution" because of her forceful and passionate writing about civil rights. Her varied activism has included providing support for other African American women writers. Giovanni currently serves as a University Distinguished Professor at Virginia Tech University.

Established by PVAMU President Ruth Simmons, The Toni Morrison Writing Program seeks to bring visibility to African American writing in the literary canon. Led by Provost Emerita and Professor E. Johanne Thomas-Smith, the program will feature writers reading from their works, conducting masterclasses, teaching, and mentoring other writers. The program will also focus on opportunities to develop the literary interests and talents of young writers. Components include a partnership with area high school English departments, an annual writing contest for K-12 students, and elementary school readings accompanied by informal book discussions with the author.

About Prairie View A&M University: Designated an institution of "the first class" in the Texas Constitution, Prairie View A&M University is the second-oldest public institution of higher education in the state. With an established reputation for producing engineers, nurses, and educators, PVAMU offers baccalaureate degrees, master's degrees, and doctoral degree programs through eight colleges and schools. A member of The Texas A&M University System, the university is dedicated to fulfilling its land-grant mission of achieving excellence in teaching, research, and service. For more information regarding PVAMU, visit www.pvamu.edu.

MEDIA CONTACTS:

Candace Johnson

Executive Director of Marketing and Communications

936-261-1566

[email protected]



Marchita Shilo

Communications Manager

936-261-2134

[email protected]

The Office of Marketing and Communications

936-261-1560

www.pvamu.edu/marcomm

SOURCE Prairie View A&M University

Related Links

http://www.pvamu.edu

