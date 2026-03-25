WSI Earns Best-in-Class Employer Recognition for Second Consecutive Year

3PL ranked in the top 25% of mid-size employers nationwide

APPLETON, Wis., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- WSI (Warehouse Specialists, LLC) has been named a 2025 Best-in-Class Employer by Gallagher, a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services firm, marking the second consecutive year the company has earned the designation. WSI ranks in the top 25% of mid-size organizations evaluated in Gallagher's annual employer benefits strategy and benchmarking study, which measures how well companies balance business performance with genuine investment in their workforce.

The back-to-back recognition carries added weight this year as WSI celebrates its 60th anniversary. Six decades in business is a milestone few companies reach and sustaining that growth in a high-stakes industry like supply chain and logistics requires a commitment to innovative technology and a long-term investment in talent. It also requires building a workplace where employees want to stay. WSI's low turnover, investment in benefits and wellbeing, and culture of safety and respect have been central to that staying power.

"Customers choose WSI because we show up consistently, solve problems quickly, and do what we say we'll do," says Brenda Knepper, VP of HR at WSI | Kase. "We operate responsibly. That requires a workforce that truly cares about what they do and we believe the best way to support that is by investing in benefits that care for our people just as well as they care for our customers."

Gallagher's Best-in-Class designation is benchmarked. Organizations are evaluated across multiple dimensions and must perform in the top quartile of their peer group to qualify. WSI's recognition reflects strong performance across:

Compensation and benefits strategy that competes with larger employers

A wellbeing program that addresses physical, emotional, and financial health

Full-time employee retention rates that outperform industry averages

Active workforce engagement measurement and response

HR technology that supports both efficiency and employee experience

Disciplined healthcare cost management year over year

Consistent, proactive internal communications

As WSI and Kase continue to grow, so does their commitment to the people who make that growth possible. This recognition is one measure of that commitment.

About Gallagher

Gallagher is a global insurance brokerage, risk management, and consulting services firm headquartered in Rolling Meadows, Illinois. With operations in 68 countries and client service capabilities in more than 150 countries, Gallagher helps organizations navigate complex risk and build stronger workforces. Learn more at ajg.com .

About WSI | Kase

WSI is one of the largest privately held third-party logistics companies in the United States, delivering 3rd party logistics services coast-to-coast. WSI has provided warehousing, transportation, chemical logistics, and rail services to essential industries for decades, earning a reputation for safety, reliability, and operational excellence. Kase delivers ecommerce and omnichannel fulfillment solutions for high-growth DTC and B2B brands, with a focus on brand experience at every touchpoint. Together, WSI | Kase offers end-to-end logistics capabilities backed by a team committed to doing it right. Learn more at wsinc.com and kase.com.

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SOURCE WSI